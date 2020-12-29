PERFECT WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Hoosiers are 0-4 when scoring any fewer than that.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoosiers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Nittany Lions. Indiana has 39 assists on 73 field goals (53.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Penn State has assists on 40 of 85 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.
STINGY STATE: Penn State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.9 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big Ten teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.