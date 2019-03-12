No. 9 seed Indiana (17-14, 8-12) vs. No. 8 seed Ohio State (18-13, 8-12)

Big Ten Tourney Second Round, United Center, Chicago; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is set to face Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 10, when the Buckeyes shot 44.2 percent from the field while holding Indiana to just 39.6 percent on the way to a 55-52 victory.

STEPPING UP: C.J. Jackson has averaged 11.7 points to lead the way for the Buckeyes. Andre Wesson is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Hoosiers have been led by Juwan Morgan, who is averaging 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds.

MIGHTY MORGAN: Morgan has connected on 30.5 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Ohio State is 0-8 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 18-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Buckeyes are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 8-13 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Hoosiers are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 11-14 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

BALL SECURITY: Indiana’s offense has turned the ball over 12.5 times per game this year, but is averaging nine turnovers over its last five games and seven over its last three.

