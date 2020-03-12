TEAM LEADERS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens has averaged 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while Mike Watkins has put up 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 26.3 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Penn State is a perfect 16-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Nittany Lions are 5-10 when scoring any fewer than that.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Penn State’s Myles Dread has attempted 204 3-pointers and connected on 31.9 percent of them, and is 10 for 26 over his last three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Penn State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-lowest rate in the country. The Indiana defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 252nd among Division I teams).
