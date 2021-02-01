SLIPPING AT 73: Indiana State is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.
TWO STREAKS: Bradley has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66 points and allowing 74 points during those contests. Indiana State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.7 points while giving up 60.7.
DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.2 percent, the ninth-best mark in the country. Indiana State has allowed opponents to shoot 46.1 percent from the field through 16 games (ranked 286th).
