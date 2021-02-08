SLIPPING AT 73: Indiana State is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 11-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.
PERFECT WHEN: Indiana State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Sycamores are 4-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.3 percent, the 18th-best mark in the country. Indiana State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent from the field through 19 games (ranked 251st).
