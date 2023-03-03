Belmont takes on Indiana State in MVC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana State Sycamores (21-11, 13-7 MVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (21-10, 14-6 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -2.5; over/under is 153 BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins play in the MVC Tournament against the Indiana State Sycamores. The Bruins are 14-6 against MVC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Belmont scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Sycamores are 13-7 in MVC play. Indiana State ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Even Brauns is averaging 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Cameron Henry is averaging 10 points and 3.7 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article