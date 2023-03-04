Bradley edges Indiana State, 71-70, heads to MVC title game

ST. LOUIS — Ja’Shon Henry led Bradley with 17 points and Malevy Leons sealed the victory with a free throw with six seconds left as the Braves defeated Indiana State 71-70 on Saturday night in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinal game.

Henry added seven rebounds for the Braves (23-8). Connor Hickman scored 16 points while going 8 of 17 (0 for 6 from distance). Darius Hannah finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points. The Braves extended their winning streak to 10 games.