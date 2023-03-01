Indiana State faces Evansville in MVC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (5-26, 1-19 MVC) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (20-11, 13-7 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores play in the MVC Tournament against the Evansville Purple Aces. The Sycamores are 13-7 against MVC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Indiana State ranks second in the MVC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Courvoisier McCauley averaging 5.0.

The Purple Aces’ record in MVC games is 1-19. Evansville is 5-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCauley is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. Cooper Neese is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 14.4 points for the Purple Aces. Gage Bobe is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

