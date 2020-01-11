DJ Horne had 18 points for the Redbirds (6-10, 1-3). Jaycee Hillsman added nine rebounds.
Indiana State takes on Evansville at home on Wednesday. Illinois State plays at Drake on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.