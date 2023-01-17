Indiana State hosts Bradley following Deen's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Braves (12-7, 5-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-6, 6-2 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Duke Deen scored 21 points in Bradley’s 86-61 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. The Sycamores have gone 7-2 at home. Indiana State is eighth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Braves have gone 5-3 against MVC opponents. Bradley ranks second in the MVC shooting 35.9% from deep. Zek Montgomery leads the Braves shooting 48.4% from 3-point range.

The Sycamores and Braves face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Advertisement

Deen is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 assists. Malevy Leons is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article