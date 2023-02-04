Indiana State hosts Moore and Murray State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Murray State Racers (13-10, 8-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (15-9, 8-5 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -7; over/under is 151 BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Brian Moore Jr. scored 25 points in Murray State’s 83-82 win against the Belmont Bruins.

The Sycamores have gone 8-3 at home. Indiana State is fifth in the MVC in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Courvoisier McCauley leads the Sycamores with 5.7 boards.

The Racers are 8-5 against MVC opponents. Murray State is fifth in the MVC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCauley is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. Cameron Henry is shooting 51.3% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Rob Perry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jamari Smith is shooting 44.1% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Racers: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

