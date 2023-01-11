Indiana State Sycamores play the Southern Illinois Salukis on 4-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-5, 4-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-4, 6-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -4.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State will attempt to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Sycamores take on Southern Illinois.

The Sycamores are 7-1 on their home court. Indiana State leads the MVC averaging 80.8 points and is shooting 48.6%.

The Salukis have gone 4-2 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Marcus Domask averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 10.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Domask is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

