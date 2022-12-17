Indiana State takes on Duquesne following McCauley's 23-point outing

Indiana State Sycamores (9-2, 2-0 MVC) at Duquesne Dukes (8-3)
The Dukes have gone 7-2 in home games. Duquesne is 2-0 in one-possession games.
The Sycamores are 2-1 on the road. Indiana State averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Cameron Henry with 3.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Rotroff is averaging 6.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.
McCauley is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Henry is averaging 10.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.
Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.