Indiana State visits Drake following DeVries' 23-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (13-8, 6-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-6, 6-4 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -6; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the Indiana State Sycamores after Tucker DeVries scored 23 points in Drake’s 97-61 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 at home. Drake ranks second in the MVC shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Okay Djamgouz shooting 51.7% from 3-point range.

The Sycamores have gone 6-4 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is ninth in the MVC shooting 31.8% from downtown. Rob Martin paces the Sycamores shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darnell Brodie is averaging 9.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DeVries is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

