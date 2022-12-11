Indiana State visits Southern Indiana after Lakes' 29-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (9-1, 2-0 MVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-5)
The Screaming Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Southern Indiana scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.
The Sycamores are 2-0 on the road. Indiana State is seventh in the MVC allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Simmons is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Screaming Eagles. Lakes is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Southern Indiana.
Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Cameron Henry is averaging 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for Indiana State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.