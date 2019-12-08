Tennessee: The Volunteers were 2-5 after losing at Alabama on Oct. 19 but have reeled off five straight wins, their longest streak since opening 5-0 in 2016.

LAST TIME

Tennessee 27, Indiana 22 (Jan. 2, 1988, Peach Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Indiana: This is their first appearance in the Gator Bowl and first in a bowl played in Florida. It’s their 12th bowl appearance in school history.

Tennessee: This will be the Vols’ sixth appearance in the Gator Bowl and first since 1994. This is their 53rd bowl overall.

The teams have played 36 times and Indiana holds an 18-17-1 advantage, but they haven’t played since 2005.

