The Fighting Illini are 13-3 in home games. Illinois ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 36.7% from downtown, led by RJ Melendez shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.
The Hoosiers are 9-11 in conference games. Indiana has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.
The teams square off for the second time this season. Illinois won the last matchup 74-57 on Feb. 5. Trent Frazier scored 23 to help lead Illinois to the victory, and Race Thompson scored 13 points for Indiana.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cockburn is averaging 21 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.
Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.
Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.