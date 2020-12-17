Allen joins Bill Mallory (1986 and 1987) as the only Hoosier to take Big Ten coaching honors. He was selected Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year by the coaches and Dave McClain Coach of the Year by the media. Allen is 24-21 since he took over for the final game of the 2016 season.
Ohio State’s Justin Fields took Offensive Player of the Year honors on Tuesday. Iowa lineman Daviyon Nixon was announced Wednesday as the Defensive Player of the Year.
