Indiana State built an 18-9 lead and led 40-25 at intermission. The Sycamores never trailed.
Xavier Johnson and Isaiah Lewis led Chicago State (4-10) with 17 points apiece and Jace Colley scored 10.
Indian State begins the Missouri Valley Conference season on Dec. 30 when it hosts Southern Illinois.
Chicago State heads to Missouri on Dec. 30 before starting Western Athletic Conference action on Jan. 2 hosting Utah Valley.
