San Antonio Brinson had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders (4-4, 3-3). Souleymane Diakite added 10 points and eight rebounds. Zach Cooks had nine rebounds.
Dylan O’Hearn, whose 16 points per game coming into the matchup led the Highlanders, had 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.
NJIT defeated Maine 63-54 on Saturday.
