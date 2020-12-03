The Owls set records for points in a game and at FAU Arena, margin of victory, points in a half (it was 85-31 at intermission), most field goals (49 of 84) and most 3-pointers (24 of 46).
Jeffery Hernandez had 25 points for the Conquistadors. Kenneth Santos added 19 points. Jose Benitez had 14 points.
Florida Atlantic plays North Florida on Monday.
