Tarleton State led 26-24 at halftime and stretched that to 35-28 a little more than five minutes into the second half.
Spencer Jones and Delaire hit 3-pointers and then Delaire made a free throw to tie the game. The run reached 15, capped by a Maxime Raynaud dunk for a 43-34 lead. The Texans got back-to-back fastbreak baskets but Ingram’s three-point play and 3s from Jones and Isa Silva led to an 11-0 run for a 54-39 lead with under five minutes to go.
After shooting 36% in the first half, while going 1 for 10 from 3-point range, the Cardinal made five 3s and shot 50% in the second half.
Tahj Small and Montre Gipson both had 13 for the Texans.
——-
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25