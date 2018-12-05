BOCA RATON, Fla. — Jailyn Ingram scored 22 points with eight rebounds and four blocks and Florida Atlantic beat Mercer 68-64 on Wednesday night.

Richardson Maitre added 14 points and Anthony Adger 10 while Jaylen Sebree had six assists to go with eight points. The Owls (7-2) were only 6 of 26 from the arc but the Bears were worse at 2 of 17.

Jaylen Stowe led Mercer (4-5) with 16 points and eight rebounds, Ethan Stair added 15 points and five steals, Djordje Dimitrijevic 12 points and Cory Kilby 10.

Mercer rallied from a 12-point deficit with a 14-3 run to get within 60-59 with 1:21 remaining. Ingram hit a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left with five FAU free throws — two by Ingram and three from Adger — then offsetting two free throws and a 3-pointer by Mercer.

The teams combined for 38 turnovers with 22 steals in the game.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.