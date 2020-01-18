ORLANDO, Fla. — Dazon Ingram sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 53 seconds and UCF closed the game on a 6-0 run to fend off South Florida 55-54 on Saturday.

Justin Brown’s 3-pointer with 2:14 remaining in the game gave South Florida a 54-49 lead. Matt Milon answered with a 3-pointer to pull the Knights (11-7, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) within 54-52. Ingram made 1 of 2 foul shots to cut the deficit to one and added two foul shots with 13 seconds left to wrap up the victory. The Bulls (8-10, 1-4) missed their final three shots, two of them from 3-point range.