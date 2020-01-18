Ingram and Ceasar DeJesus topped UCF with 11 points each. Brandon Mahan snagged 10 rebounds to go with eight points.
Sophomore Michael Durr paced South Florida with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
The Bulls shot just 36% from the floor and 15% from distance (4 of 26). UCF shot 43% overall and 39% from distance (7 of 18).
