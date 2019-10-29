Dowdle wore a brace on the knee while on the sidelines.

Muschamp said Tuesday that Dowdle moved well at practice, but is targeting South Carolina’s home game against No. 20 Appalachian State on Nov. 9 as a more likely return to the field for the running back.

Dowdle started the team’s first seven games, rushing for 457 yards and four touchdowns.

