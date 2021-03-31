“Everyone knows these are difficult times, these are difficult decisions,” Benson said on a Zoom call with reporters. “Sometimes we have to make tough decisions.”
The Great Danes are in the Championship Subdivision and were scheduled to play at No. 8 Delaware on Saturday and at home against No. 16 Villanova the following week.
Head coach Greg Gattuso said the decision to opt out was made with a focus on health and safety due to the high number of injuries on the roster. The Great Danes opened the season with a win at New Hampshire but had lost three straight, including a 21-7 setback at home to Stony Brook on Saturday.
“We are all competitive people and have done everything in our power to play a full spring season,” Gattuso said. “We all feel terrible right now, but at the end of the day I believe this is the right thing for my players. We had nine kids come out of the game Saturday. I go out (on the field) when I think a player is injured badly and I made ... six or seven trips onto the field. It was overwhelming how we were after that game and on Sunday, so that’s kind of what started the process.”
