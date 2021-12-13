“I have zero regrets,” Wilder said. “I can go to sleep at night knowing I gave this game and gave this program everything that I had, everything that I had. I have so much to be grateful for. I can’t thank Wisconsin enough for taking a chance on me and giving me the time of my life.”
Wilder recorded 32 tackles and three interceptions this season as a sixth-year senior from Katy, Texas. He also had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
He played at Houston from 2016-17, sat out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules and then played three seasons at Wisconsin.
The Las Vegas Bowl between Wisconsin (8-4) and Arizona State (8-4) takes place Dec. 30.
