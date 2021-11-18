There were seven point-scorers in last season’s Miami-Virginia Tech game, but most won’t figure into the stats Saturday. Jalen Holston had two rushing touchdowns for Virginia Tech in the Miami game last season. But he hasn’t had a touch in any of the Hokies’ last four contests, though has appeared in all 10 games this season. Other than Holston, everyone else who scored in last year’s game has transferred, graduated or gotten injured.