The Gaels won either the regular season or tournament titles in each of Cluess’ last eight seasons.
Cluess is second among coaches in MAAC tournament wins and second in regular-season victories. He was conference coach of the year in 2019, when Iona became the first school in a decade to win both the regular-season and tournament titles.
But he sat out this season because of an undisclosed health issue and will continue to recover from that now while serving in an advisory role.
Iona finished 12-17 this season, losing in the MAAC quarterfinals.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.