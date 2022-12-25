Iona defeats Pepperdine 76-66

HONOLULU — Nelly Junior Joseph’s 20 points helped Iona defeat Pepperdine 76-66 on Sunday night.
Maxwell Lewis finished with 23 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (7-7). Jalen Pitre added 11 points and six rebounds for Pepperdine.
Iona entered halftime up 35-25. Joseph paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Clayton scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Iona to a 10-point victory.
