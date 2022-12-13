Iona Gaels play the Princeton Tigers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Princeton Tigers (8-2) vs. Iona Gaels (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) Union, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -6; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers and the Iona Gaels square off at Harwood Arena in Union, New Jersey. The Gaels are 4-2 in non-conference play. Iona leads the MAAC with 78.4 points and is shooting 47.5%.

The Tigers have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. Princeton is second in the Ivy League allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Iona.

Ryan Langborg is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.1 points. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 13.4 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 assists for Princeton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

