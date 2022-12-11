Iona Gaels play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-3) vs. Iona Gaels (5-2, 2-0 MAAC)
The Bonnies have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure has a 6-1 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daniss Jenkins is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.6 points for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.0 points for Iona.
Daryl Banks III averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Kyrell Luc is averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 assists and two steals for Saint Bonaventure.
