Iona Gaels square off against the Princeton Tigers

Princeton Tigers (8-2) vs. Iona Gaels (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) Union, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers and the Iona Gaels square off in Union, New Jersey. The Gaels are 4-2 in non-conference play. Iona is first in the MAAC with 17.3 assists per game led by Daniss Jenkins averaging 5.1.

The Tigers are 8-2 in non-conference play. Princeton averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 18 points and 7.5 rebounds. Jenkins is shooting 47.5% and averaging 17.6 points for Iona.

Ryan Langborg averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 13.4 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 assists for Princeton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

