RAMPING IT UP: The Jaspers have scored 70.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.EFFICIENT E.J.: Crawford has connected on 32.9 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iona is 0-12 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 7-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Iona is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Gaels are 0-12 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Jaspers 25th among Division I teams. The Iona offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Gaels 302nd, nationally).

