St. Peter’s (10-21, 7-12) vs. No. 1 seed Iona (14-15, 12-6)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s and Iona are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the MAAC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 15, when the Gaels shot 38.3 percent from the field while limiting St. Peter’s’s shooters to just 34 percent en route to a 62-46 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Iona’s Rickey McGill has averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists while E.J. Crawford has put up 17.8 points and five rebounds. For the Peacocks, Davauhnte Turner has averaged 16.6 points while Samuel Idowu has put up 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: McGill has had his hand in 43 percent of all Iona field goals over the last five games. McGill has 30 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Peter’s is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 10-6 when scoring at least 60.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gaels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Peacocks. Iona has an assist on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three games while St. Peter’s has assists on 30 of 70 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 77 points per game.

