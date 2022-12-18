Iona plays New Mexico after Clayton's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iona Gaels (7-2, 2-0 MAAC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -2.5; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the New Mexico Lobos after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 20 points in Iona’s 70-64 victory against the Princeton Tigers.

The Lobos are 7-0 in home games. New Mexico is 8- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Gaels are 0-1 in road games. Iona is the top team in the MAAC scoring 14.9 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris Udeze is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.9% for New Mexico.

Quinn Slazinski is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Gaels. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 17.9 points for Iona.

