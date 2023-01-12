Iona puts home win streak on the line against Fairfield

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfield Stags (6-9, 2-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-5, 4-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Fairfield looking to extend its eight-game home winning streak. The Gaels have gone 5-0 in home games. Iona scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Stags are 2-3 in MAAC play. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC scoring 65.1 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

The Gaels and Stags square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.4 points and five assists for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Supreme Cook is averaging 13.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

