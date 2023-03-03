Rider hosts Iona following Joseph's 27-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iona Gaels (23-7, 16-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (16-12, 13-6 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits the Rider Broncs after Nelly Junior Joseph scored 27 points in Iona's 93-74 win against the Marist Red Foxes. The Broncs are 8-4 on their home court. Rider is third in the MAAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mervin James averaging 4.6.

The Gaels are 16-3 against MAAC opponents. Iona has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 16.2 points for the Broncs. James is averaging 12.9 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Rider.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Joseph is averaging 16.6 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 79.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

