Iona secures 81-51 victory against Mount St. Mary's

Clayton added three steals for the Gaels (15-7, 8-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nelly Junior Joseph scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds. Daniss Jenkins shot 5 for 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Dola Adebayo led the way for the Mountaineers (7-16, 3-9) with 13 points and six rebounds. George Tinsley added eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Mount St. Mary’s. Jalen Benjamin also had eight points and two steals.