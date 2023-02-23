Iona visits Leffew and Mount St. Mary's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iona Gaels (20-7, 13-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-18, 6-11 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts the Iona Gaels after Dakota Leffew scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 75-74 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Mountaineers are 5-8 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Gaels are 13-3 in conference play. Iona ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leffew averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Jalen Benjamin is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 16.8 points and 10.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

