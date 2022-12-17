Iona visits New Mexico following Mashburn's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iona Gaels (7-2, 2-0 MAAC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the Iona Gaels after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 23 points in New Mexico’s 67-64 win against the San Francisco Dons. The Lobos have gone 7-0 in home games. New Mexico is third in the MWC with 15.9 assists per game led by Jaelen House averaging 5.0.

The Gaels have gone 0-1 away from home. Iona leads the MAAC with 17.1 assists. Daniss Jenkins leads the Gaels with 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 16.5 points, five assists and 2.9 steals. Morris Udeze is shooting 60.9% and averaging 18.1 points for New Mexico.

Quinn Slazinski averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jenkins is averaging 17.9 points and 4.9 assists for Iona.

