Iona visits Siena after Clayton's 21-point game

Iona Gaels (13-6, 6-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-7, 7-2 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on the Siena Saints after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points in Iona's 84-76 overtime victory over the Manhattan Jaspers. The Saints have gone 6-2 at home. Siena averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Gaels have gone 6-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Daniss Jenkins with 4.8.

The Saints and Gaels face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Platek averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Javian McCollum is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Siena.

Clayton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Jenkins is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

