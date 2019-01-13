BUFFALO, N.Y. — E.J. Crawford and Rickey McGill each scored 20 points, Ben Perez added 17 with 11 rebounds and Iona controlled most of the way for an 88-70 win over Canisius on Sunday.

The Gaels (5-10, 3-1) maintained their second-place tie with Quinnipiac in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Bobcats beat Fairfield 80-78 earlier on Sunday.

Asante Gist added 18 points for Iona, which finished shooting 30 of 56 from field, 14 of 26 from beyond the 3-point arc and 14 of 15 from the foul line. The Gaels also outrebounded the Golden Griffins 40-29 to overcome their 24 personal fouls and 17 turnovers.

Perez’s 3-pointer snapped the tie at 4-all and ignited a 19-7 run that ended with another 3 from Perez. Perez buried another 3 for a 26-14 lead and Iona led by double digits for the remainder. Perez finished 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Malik Johnson led Canisius with 14 points, Takal Molson scored 13 and Isaiah Reese 10.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.