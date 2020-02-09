Ionescu was 6 of 9 from the field and had five assists and five rebounds.

Ja’Tavia Tapley and Eboni Walker each had eight points for the Sun Devils (16-8, 6-6), who beat the Ducks 72-66 on Jan. 10.

SYRACUSE 59, NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 51

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kiara Lewis scored 24 points, and Syracuse shut down Louisville for the victory.

AD

Syracuse (12-11, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), which beat Boston College on Thursday night, gave coach Quentin Hillsman his 300th career win.

AD

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 12 points for the Orange, and Emily Engstler finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Louisville (21-3 10-2) was coming off a 67-59 home loss to No. 17 Florida State on Thursday night. The Cardinals shot 34.4% against the Seminoles, and had similar trouble against the Orange.

Jazmine Jones led Louisville with 15 points. Dana Evans had 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

NO. 6 STANFORD 79, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 59

STANFORD, Calif. — Lexie Hull had 14 points and six rebounds, leading Stanford to the runaway victory.

AD

The Cardinal (21-3, 10-2 Pac-12) earned their 10th straight victory against Southern California (12-11, 4-8) and improved to 60-12 all-time against the Trojans.

Alissa Pili scored 12 points for USC, which lost for the third time in four games after winning three straight.

AD

The Cardinal opened with a 13-0 run on their way to a 25-3 lead late in the first quarter.

NO. 8 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, NO. 16 TEXAS A&M 57

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Myah Taylor scored each of her 16 points in the final 12 minutes to help Mississippi State rally for the win.

Taylor also had six assists, three steals and zero turnovers to lead the charge for the struggling Bulldogs (22-3, 10-1 SEC).

AD

Rickea Jackson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Mississippi State. Jessika Carter scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

The Aggies (18-5, 6-4) played their sixth consecutive game without preseason SEC Player of the Year Chennedy Carter, who has been dealing with an injury.

N’dea Jones had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Texas A&M. Kayla Wells also scored 16.

NO. 12 ARIZONA 65, NO. 9 OREGON STATE 58, OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Aari McDonald scored 22 points, and Arizona got a close win on the road.

AD

The Wildcats (19-4, 8-4 Pac-12) snapped an 11-game losing streak against Oregon State (18-5, 7-5) dating to the 2011-12 season.

Arizona never trailed in overtime, and the key shot was a 3-pointer from Sam Thomas with 1:16 left that extended its lead to 61-56.

AD

Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Dominque McBryde scored 19 points for the Wildcats.

NO. 10 UCLA 74, CALIFORNIA 70, OT

BERKELEY, Calif. — Michaela Onyenwere hit a go-ahead jumper in the paint with 25.7 seconds left and scored seven of her 22 points in overtime, helping UCLA complete an impressive Bay Area sweep.

Jaelyn Brown’s 3-pointer for California tied it with 1:37 left and Charisma Osborne missed from the top of the arc before CJ West grabbed another timely rebound for the Golden Bears. But Cal couldn’t capitalize and a jump ball went UCLA’s way with 17.6 seconds left.

AD

Coming off a victory Friday night at No. 6 Stanford, UCLA (21-2, 10-2 Pac-12) won its third straight since a loss at Arizona on Jan. 31.

AD

Leilani McIntosh had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Cal (9-14, 1-11).

NO. 13 MARYLAND 79, RUTGERS 50

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kaila Charles had 16 points and eight rebounds, leading Maryland to its ninth straight victory.

Stephanie Jones and Ashley Owusu added 14 points apiece for the Terps (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten). Owusu also had nine assists.

Maryland reached 20 wins for the 17th straight season.

Arella Guirantes led Rutgers (17-6, 7-5) with 15 points. Tekia Mack had 13.

NO. 14 DEPAUL 86, SETON HALL 76

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Chante Stonewall scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, powering DePaul to the victory.

Stonewall scored 24 points in the first half, helping the Blue Demons to a 50-40 lead at the break.

AD

AD

DePaul (22-3, 12-1 Big East) had five players score in double figures. Sonya Morris finished with 14 points, and Deja Church had 13.

Mya Jackson scored 19 points for Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5), and Shadeen Samuels had 18.

The Pirates yielded 16 offensive rebounds, helping the Blue Demons to a 16-1 advantage in second-chance points.

NO. 25 ARKANSAS 103, NO. 15 KENTUCKY 85

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points, helping Arkansas outlast Kentucky.

Arkansas (19-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) reached the century mark for the third time this season. The Razorbacks are 1-3 against teams in the AP Top 25.

Tolefree went 5 for 10 from 3-point range. Chelsea Dungee added 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

AD

Chasity Patterson led Kentucky (18-5, 7-4) with 32 points. Rhyne Howard finished with 20.

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 63, VIRGINIA 55

AD

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points for Florida State, and Morgan Jones put up her first career double-double.

Gillespie was 9-of-18 shooting and had eight rebounds. Jones had 11 points and 11 boards.

The Seminoles (20-4, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a win at No. 5 Louisville, reached 20 wins for eighth straight season.

Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points for the Cavaliers (10-14, 5-8). Shemera Williams finished with 12.

NO. 18 INDIANA 57, NEBRASKA 53

LINCOLN, Neb. — Grace Berger made a layup with 30 seconds left and Jaelynn Penn hit two key free throws to send Indiana to the road win.

AD

Penn led the Hoosiers (19-6, 9-4 Big Ten) with 14 points. Berger had nine points and 15 rebounds.

Indiana led 41-23 at halftime. But it went 1 for 16 from the field in the fourth quarter.

AD

Kate Cain scored 12 points and blocked five shots for Nebraska (15-9, 5-8), which lost its fourth straight.

NO. 20 IOWA 83, PURDUE 71

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting, and Iowa pulled away for the road win.

Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle had 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten), who set up a showdown at No. 13 Maryland on Thursday with the league lead on the line. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career-high 21 points. Fatou Diagne grabbed 14 rebounds.

NO. 22 SOUTH DAKOTA 93, NORTH DAKOTA 46

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Ciara Duffy scored 17 points, and South Dakota rolled to its 11th consecutive win.

Taylor Frederick had 15 points for the Coyotes (22-2, 11-0 Summit League). Chloe Lamb finished with 14.

AD

The Coyotes have defeated the Fighting Hawks (14-10, 5-6) in eight straight meetings.

Megan Zander led North Dakota with eight points.

NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE 89, DRAKE 83

DES MOINES, Iowa — Brice Calip had 23 points and eight assists, and Missouri State earned its sixth straight victory.

Calip went 7 for 11 from the field and 8 for 10 at the line. Elle Ruffridge scored 14 points for the Lady Bears (20-3, 10-1 Missouri Valley), and Alexa Willard had 11 points.

Sara Rhine scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-7, 8-3), who had won three in a row. Becca Hittner had 23 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25