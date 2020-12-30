Nixon was a first-team Associated Press All-American and the AP Big Ten defensive player of the year.
Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5 1/2) and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.