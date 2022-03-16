The Spiders are 10-8 against A-10 opponents. Richmond ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keegan Murray is averaging 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Jacob Gilyard averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Burton is averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

