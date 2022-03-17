The Spiders’ record in A-10 action is 10-8. Richmond is 10-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawkeyes. Keegan Murray is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Tyler Burton is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 9.7 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

