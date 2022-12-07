Iowa faces No. 20 Iowa State, seeks 5th straight home win

Iowa State Cyclones (7-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)
The Cyclones play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Iowa State is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds. Patrick McCaffery is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.8 points for Iowa.
Jaren Holmes is averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 10.5 points and 1.9 steals for Iowa State.
