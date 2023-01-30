Iowa hosts Northwestern after Audige's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes after Chase Audige scored 24 points in Northwestern’s 81-61 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Hawkeyes have gone 10-2 in home games. Iowa averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern has a 13-5 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McCaffery is averaging 7.7 points for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray is averaging 20.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Audige is averaging 15.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

