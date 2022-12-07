Iowa LB Campbell honored as college football's top scholar

Campbell, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship from the National Football Foundation.

LAS VEGAS — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell won the William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday night, becoming the first player from the school to be named college football’s top scholar-athlete.

He was one of 15 finalists from all levels of college football up for the award that recognizes combined academic and athletic performance as well as exemplary leadership.